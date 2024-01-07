Crash impacting part of I-10 in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash is impacting traffic along Interstate 10 East in Central El Paso on Sunday morning, Jan. 7.

Police are reporting a crash at Interstate 10 East at Piedras that has closed all lanes of traffic. They did not say how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was hurt. A media alert was sent out at 4:45 a.m. but they didn’t say the exact time of the crash.

TxDOT issued an alert that traffic was shut down at I-10 East at Cotton because of police activity. They have since updated that to say the right two lanes are closed.

We will update this story when we learn more.

