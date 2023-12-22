Crash impacting part of I-10 East at Zaragoza, an exit and Gateway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in East El Paso that is impacting Interstate 10 East, an exit from the freeway and part of Gateway East.

Police say the crash “started on I-10 East at the Zaragoza on-ramp and ended on Gateway East.”

No one has been transported and Special Traffic Investigations have not been called to the scene.

TxDOT, however, is saying that the right lane at I-10 East at Zaragoza is closed as is the the exit and all lanes on Gateway East at Tower Trail Lane. Clearing time is expected to be about an hour, TxDOT says. Backup is reported to Lee Trevino.

