Crash with injuries on Mass Pike in Westboro causing delays

A crash with injuries in Westboro is causing delays on the Mass Pike.

The crash occurred near Mile Marker 101, Westboro Fire posted on social media.

Several first responder vehicles responded to the crash.

The extent of the injuries involved is not known at this time.

** Traffic Alert ** Westborough Medic 2, Medic 4, Car 3, and the Rescue are working a crash w multiple injuries on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound at the 101 mile marker. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/fTAmFHTj7m — Westborough Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) November 26, 2023

Boston 25 News has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

