Crash with injury closes NC-68 Northbound at Interstate-73 North, police say
Crash with injury closes NC-68 Northbound at Interstate-73 North, police say
Crash with injury closes NC-68 Northbound at Interstate-73 North, police say
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
Fed officials are pushing back against the expectations for interest rate cuts that have lifted stocks.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder and former CEO of electric truck startup Nikola, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for securities fraud. The sentence, by Judge Edgardo Ramos in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, caps a multi-year saga that at one point sent Nikola stock soaring 83% only to come crashing down months later over accusations of fraud and canceled contracts. The sentencing hearing comes after four separate delays, during which Milton has remained free under a $100 million bond.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
VF Corporation reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday that it had been hit by a cyberattack.
Meltwater, which first made its name around media monitoring and then got active in business intelligence using AI and big data analytics techniques, is picking up a new investor. Verdane, a Norwegian private equity firm that earlier this year closed a $1 billion+ fund to make investments in scaling tech companies, is taking an 11% stake in Meltwater, at a company valuation of €542 million ($592 million), valuing the stake at around $65 million. The investment is coming by way of Verdane taking a substantial stake in Fountain Venture, the investment vehicle controlled by the founder and current chairman of Meltwater, Jørn Lyseggen.
Scottish adventurers Chris and Julie Ramsey completed their 'Pole To Pole EV' expedition with a Nissan Ariya electric car.
Tua Tagovailoa had another big game, this one without Tyreek Hill.
The Broncos had no answers for the Lions' offense.
The rookie sustained the head injury during last week's loss to the Jets.
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
A fiery congressional hearing on antisemitism has the leaders of major universities under fire and sparked intense debate over what types of speech schools should allow on their campuses.
Bridgewater was the 32nd pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Louisville.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
If you don’t know how to close a checking account, this guide will walk you through the five steps you’ll have to complete and what common pitfalls to avoid.
Medical payments coverage, or MedPay, pays medical and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Unlike PIP, it is typically optional and does not cover lost wages.
Your car insurance deductible — the money you pay out of pocket toward a covered claim — can have a big impact on how much you pay for car insurance.
Here's what you need to know about jumbo mortgages in 2024.