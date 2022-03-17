The crash in innovative 'bubble stocks' favored by Cathie Wood is likely over after 80% declines, and now is the time to buy them, JPMorgan says

Stocks have risen sharply over the last year, helping the Dow Jones finally break the 36,000 barrier. Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

The crash seen in innovation stocks favored by Cathie Wood has likely reached its turnaround point, according to JPMorgan.

The firm said many of the stocks down 80% or more have overshot to the downside and now is the time to buy.

"Markets may anticipate these turning points sooner, and we think it is time to start adding risk," JPMorgan said.

A potential turnaround in beaten-down innovation stocks that are typically favored by Ark Invest's Cathie Wood could be near, according to a Thursday note from JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic.

Many fast-growing innovation stocks that have little-to-no profits but saw a boom in business amid the pandemic have crashed more than 80% from their record highs, trading below their pre-pandemic levels. Zoom Video, Peloton, and Docusign are just a few high-profile examples.

But Kolanovic thinks the sell-off has overshot to the downside, and while big risks remain in the stock market, there are even bigger opportunities.

"Markets may anticipate these turning points sooner, and we think it is time to start adding risk in many areas that overshot on the downside year-to-date," Kolanovic said.

For what it's worth, Kolanovic did warn investors in 2021 about the bubble in innovation stocks, the potential for a commodity supercycle, and geopolitical risks in 2022. All of those warnings have borne out given the 60% decline in ARK Invest's flagship fund, the ongoing price spikes in oil, wheat, and nickel, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It is our assessment that these forecasts have now nearly fully materialized. While the commodity supercycle will persist, in our view, the correction in bubble sectors is now likely finished, and geopolitical risk will likely start abating in a few weeks' time (while a comprehensive resolution may take a few months)," Kolanovic explained.

But investors shouldn't indiscriminately buy beaten down tech stocks, he cautioned, as "not all assets are cheap" amid rising interest rates and a slowing US economy.

"However, there are great opportunities in high beta, beaten down segments that now include innovation, tech, biotech, emerging markets, as well as more broadly in smaller capitalization and more volatile stocks," Kolanovic said.

Many of those market segments are trading near rock-bottom valuations and are also pricing in an economic recession, which is a scenario that Kolanovic doesn't think will happen.

"From the time when we called the bubble, these segments are down 60-80%, which we think is the end of the correction and in some areas represents a liquidity-driven overshoot. In fact, many of these market segments trade at all-time valuation lows (including previous recessions and periods of much higher interest rates)," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider