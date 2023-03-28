Seattle police cruisers involved in crash, officers dragged by suspect

Seattle Police officers were dragged through the streets early Tuesday while trying to stop a suspicious car.

After that, a chase through Georgetown ended with a dramatic crash involving two police SUVs.

Seattle Police said the chaos began when officers tried to pull over a silver Honda Accord before 5:45 a.m.

The driver fled, but the car was found by other officers.

At some point, officers and the suspect were outside their vehicles when the suspect fought off the officers, got back into the car and drove off, dragging four officers behind.

They had non-life-threatening injuries.

“He actually dragged the officers, causing minor injury, and the vehicle also rammed another vehicle while he was trying to flee from the location. Responding officers were able to stop the vehicle,” said Det. Judinna Gulpan, spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department.

Eventually, the car was stopped on South Michigan Street.

KIRO 7 obtained video from an SDOT camera that showed the collision between the two police vehicles and the suspect’s car. The video shows one police SUV strike the car, causing it to spin, and then the two police vehicles collided with it at both its front and back, essentially sandwiching the car between the two police SUVs.

Seattle police said the crash happened during the recovery of a stolen car and a suspect is in custody.

Traffic was snarled when police closed all westbound lanes of South Michigan Street.

Danny Brown spoke to KIRO 7 shortly after the collision. He said that the commotion around the Georgetown chase roused him.

“I was woken up with sirens wailing. That’s not normally my alarm clock, but I heard this real strange revving from an engine and it was being pursued by Seattle police officers … at a high rate of speed,” said Brown.

The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was arrested on assault, DUI and trying to elude police.













