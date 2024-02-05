Crash involving 2 semi-trucks closes I-10 West near Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash involving two semi-trucks has closed Interstate 10 West near Clint on Sunday night, Feb. 4.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a crash involving two semitrucks at I-10 West at Mile Marker 44 at around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

No injuries have been reported, but I-10 West is closed and traffic is being diverted off at the Tornillo exit to Alameda Avenue, according to EPSCO.

The road closure is expected to last three hours.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

