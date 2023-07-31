Crash involving an ATV leaves Kentucky woman dead, man charged with DUI

A woman is dead and a man has been charged after a crash in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, according to court documents.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Kentucky Highway 213 South. Court documents say a vehicle driven by Chad Hostetler, a 34-year-old Jeffersonville man, collided with an ATV. A woman was killed when she was ejected from the ATV.

After his arrest, Hostetler told a detective he was following the woman home when the collision happened, according to court documents. He admitted to drinking about six beers around four hours before the wreck.

Hostetler initially thought he hit a deer or an animal when the collision occurred, according to court documents. Hostetler left the scene to park the woman’s vehicle at her nearby barn and when he returned he realized he had hit the woman.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office hadn’t released the victim’s name as of Monday afternoon.

The detective interviewing Hostetler smelled alcohol on Hostetler’s breath and conducted field sobriety tests, according to court records. Court documents say Hostetler submitted to a blood test and results were pending at Kentucky State Police’s laboratory.

Hostetler was charged with DUI, vehicular homicide under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident with a serious injury/death, according to court documents. His bond was set at $100,000.