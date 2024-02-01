Crash involving deputy cruiser blocks stretch of SR 408 in Orange County

An Orange County Sheriff’s Office SUV was involved in a crash along the East-West Expressway Tuesday morning in east Orange County.

Drone 9 flew over the crash in the eastbound lanes near Alafaya Trail and saw visible front-end damage to the patrol vehicle.

On its website, Florida Highway Patrol initially reported the crash as a “hit and run” incident at mile marker 23 on State Road 408.

Drone 9 flies over crash in Orlando.

FHP also noted road blockage in the area.

From Drone 9, it appeared some motorists were driving on the shoulder of the road to get around the crash.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP and Orange County Sheriff’s Office for more information, including whether anyone was hurt.

