Crash involving Niles Police SUV sends one to hospital with life-threatening injuries: state police

A serious collision Tuesday evening involving a Niles police SUV and two motorists driving sedans left one person in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and a police officer with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Niles Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

The Niles Police SUV had its lights and sirens activated and the police officer driver was traveling southbound on Caldwell Avenue en route to a call Feb. 6 at about 7:38 pm, according to a crash report from Illinois State Police. A Honda sedan was traveling westbound on Gross Point Road, and the two vehicles collided broadside in the intersection of Gross Point Road and Caldwell, according to the report.

The impact pushed the Honda into the northbound lanes of Caldwell where it struck a Nissan passenger car stopped in traffic, according to state police.

The Honda driver, identified by Niles police as an adult male, was taken to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to a Niles police news release.

The Nissan driver, an adult female, refused medical treatment, according to the release.

The three drivers were the sole occupants of the vehicles, according to Niles police.

Christopher Watson, public information officer for the Illinois State Police, said in an email that Niles police asked the state police to investigate the crash. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.