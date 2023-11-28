Lanes back open on I-95 SB at Old St. Augustine Road after crash involving rock truck

Lanes are back open on Interstate 95 southbound at Old St. Augustine Road after a crash involving a rock truck.

JSO first announced around 2:40 p.m. that all lanes of I-95 SB in the area were closed and said traffic would be diverted to Old St. Augustine Road and then to Philips Highway.

Traffic could be seen on Florida Department of Transportation cameras moving slowly around crews still at the scene of the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there were injuries as a result of the crash.

Action News Jax will have updates about the roadway condition as soon as they become available.

