Crash involving semi closes westbound I-70 near South Strabane

Part of I-70 is shut down in Washington County because of a crash involving a semi.

Washington County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that a semi and SUV crashed on westbound I-70 around 8:50 a.m. Officials said a medical helicopter is responding to the crash.

An alert on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 511 map states westbound I-70 is closed between Exit 25 (PA 519 Eighty Four/Glyde) and Exit 21 (I-79 South - Morgantown).

Pennsylvania State Police on Twitter said the road is expected to be closed for an extended time. Police ask drivers to avoid I-70 for the time being.

Interstate 70 Westbound is closed at MM 23, S. Strabane Twp. (between Route 519 and SR 0079) due to a crash. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period. Please avoid this route until the road is open. — Troopers Allison, Gagliardi & Barnhart (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 23, 2024

This developing story will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

