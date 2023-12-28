A crash involving a semi and pedestrian along the highway leaves one dead. What we know

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, a semi-truck hit and killed a pedestrian along Highway 501.

The pedestrian was walking along Highway 501, about three miles south of Conway while the tractor trailer was driving South, according to South Carolina Department of Public Safety Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.

The truck struck the pedestrian on the roadway and resulted in the pedestrian’s death. The truck driver does not have any injuries.

There has not been information released about the deceased pedestrian at this time. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.