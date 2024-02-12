Crash involving semi-truck closes portion of I-65 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 65 in Williamson County remains closed Monday morning as crews work to clear a crash.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on X — formerly known as Twitter — at 4:23 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12 stating, “Both I-65 South and I-65 Northbound are shut down at the 57-mile marker near 840.”

Deputies reported the crash involved a semi-truck that was pulling a trailer and crossed over the median.

At 4:31 a.m., officials reported one lane of I-65 South has reopened but the northbound lanes remain closed at mile marker 57 near I-840.

The WSCO said crews should “expect long delays and seek alternate routes if possible.” It’s unclear when the interstate is expected to fully reopen.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

