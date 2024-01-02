UPDATE: 7 people sent to hospital after crash in Hudspeth County

UPDATE: All lanes of traffic on I-10 West in Hudspeth County have now been reopened, TxDOT said in an update issued at 10 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash in Hudspeth County along Interstate 10 West has sent seven people to the hospital and is causing major backup on Monday night, Jan. 1.

The crash happened at I-10 West at Mile Marker 134. That’s in Hudspeth County about two miles west of Van Horn.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirms that a crash involved a semi-truck trailer and seven people were taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries. Food from the trailer is on the freeway and there is also fluid in the center dividing area, according to DPS.

Initially all lanes of traffic along I-10 West were shut down, but one lane of traffic has since reopened. TxDOT says clearing time is one hour but the backup is being described as major.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

