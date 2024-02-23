Crash involving van of farmworkers kills 8 in Madera County morning commute, CHP says

Eight people were killed, including seven farmworkers in a van, in a head-on collision Friday in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash just after 6 a.m. involved a Chevrolet truck and a GMC van that collided on Avenue 7 near Road 22, officer Javier Ruvalcaba said.

All of the victims were men. The van headed to Firebaugh carried eight but most of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts, CHP said.

One of the riders in the van was taken to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, Ruvalcaba said. The other seven were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was alone and also died at the scene, CHP said.

Ruvalcaba stressed that the investigation was ongoing, but said it appeared the truck crossed over the center line before the head-on collision.

Eight people were killed in a crash Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

