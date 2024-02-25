Officer hospitalized in crash that kills 1 person in Gaston County

One person died and a Gaston County police officer was hospitalized from a crash in Gaston County on Saturday night.

The officer was responding to a shooting call with their blue lights and siren on when the crash happened around 10 p.m., according to the Gaston County Police Department.

The NCDOT issued a traffic alert at 10:13 p.m. alerting Channel 9 to the crash on West Franklin Boulevard near Bessemer City.

GEMS confirmed later that one person was pronounced dead. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are heartbroken for the family,” said Chief Stephen Zill. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident. We ask for the community to keep the family and our officer in their thoughts as we work though the investigation.”

The shooting the officer was going to happened on the 100 block of Davis Road, just outside of Bessemer City. GCPD says both the victim and suspect were on the scene of the shooting, prompting the emergency response.

Police say the shooting was a result of an argument between family members. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and there is no risk to the public.

The crash shut down the road, also known as US-74, in both directions until 4:38 a.m. on Sunday.

Gastonia Police Department is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

