ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — A Tuesday crash claimed the life of a Rockingham County woman.

Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 10:51 a.m. on Daphna Road just north of Zion Church Road.

Police said a 2007 Honda Civic was traveling south on Daphna Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and collided with an embankment before it overturned.

The driver of the Honda, Mckayla B. Miller, 24, of Rockingham, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where she later died, according to police. The press release said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Patrick Hite is a reporter at The News Leader.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Crash kills 24-year-old Rockingham County woman: Virginia State Police