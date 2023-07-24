Crash kills boy sleeping in parked car during fishing trip with dad, NJ official says

An 8-year-old boy asleep in his father’s car parked along the shoulder of a road in a New Jersey shore town was killed in a collision, a prosecutor said.

The child was on a fishing trip with his father before the crash, which police responded to in the town of Absecon around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

An investigation revealed a man, 25, of Egg Harbor City, was driving westbound in Absecon when he swerved off the road and slammed into the car the boy was sleeping in, officials said.

The boy, who wasn’t identified in the news release, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The 25-year-old driver was issued multiple motor vehicle summonses in connection with the crash, which is under investigation, the release said.

Although officials have publicly named the driver, McClatchy News isn’t doing so because he hasn’t been charged with causing the boy’s death as of July 24.

Officials said more charges could be filed.

The father and son had been fishing in a creek near the road where the crash occurred prior to the collision, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Absecon is about 5 miles northwest of Atlantic City.

