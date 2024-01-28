Crash kills two, leaves another person seriously injured, SC coroner says

Two people were killed and another was seriously injured Saturday when a car and SUV crashed, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Windsor residents Angela Hancock, 52, and Eric Sargent, 46, died in the accident, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 4:10 p.m. in Aiken County, said Master Trooper William Bennett of the Highway Patrol.

Hancock was driving a 2020 Kia SUV west on Williston Road, and near the intersection with Azalea Drive it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2012 Toyota Camry, officials said.

Both Hancock and Sargent, who was sitting the front passenger seat, died at the scene, according to Ables.

The driver was the only person in the Toyota and was taken to an area hospital, according to Bennett. The coroner said the Toyota driver was in serious condition, but further information was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the wreck were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the Kia to veer into oncoming traffic was not available, but the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least five people have died in Aiken County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 38 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.