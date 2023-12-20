‘Crash à la mode’: Tractor-trailer overturns, spills nearly 20 tons of ice cream on I-80

Did anyone order their ice cream with a side of pavement? I-80 was closed for around three hours early Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying nearly 20 tons of ice cream overturned.

According to the Emlenton Fire Department on Facebook, the crash happened on near mile marker 44 on I-80 westbound at the Emlenton Bridge at around 12:45 a.m.

The semi was carrying 39,000 pounds of ice cream, which equates to just under 20 tons.

No one was injured in the crash, officials said.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service and St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Company assisted on scene along with Pennsylvania State Police in Clarion, Clarion and Venango PennDOT and Hovis Truck Service.

