Crash leads to foot chase, arrests in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP − Police Tuesday arrested a man and a woman the police department said were in a stolen vehicle they crashed before they were arrested after a foot chase.

Township Police Chief Mark Brink said around 4 p.m. an officer spotted what appeared to be a stolen vehicle. The police officer did not engage the cruiser's lights and sirens. But the driver in the vehicle apparently spotted the police cruiser and drove off.

The vehicle later crashed on Brunnerdale Avenue NW around Hills and Dales Road NW at Barrington Place Condominiums around 4:30 p.m.

The vehicle of a suspect that was captured in Barrington Place Condominiums in Jackson Township sits disabled near Hills and Dales Rd NW where it crashed and the suspect fled on foot only to be captured by Jackson Township Police soon after.

A man and woman then fled the vehicle. Brink said police quickly arrested the woman. Officers set up a perimeter, and a Stark County sheriff's K-9 unit arrived to help police track down the man. Brink said they eventually arrested him.

Jackson Township police have a suspect in the rear of a cruiser after he crashed his vehicle near Barrington Place Condominiums in Jackson Township around 4:30 in the afternoon on Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023.

Brink said Tuesday evening he had no further details until he could speak with his supervisors who oversaw the situation. It wasn't clear if the man and woman were armed or posed any danger. But the chief said he had not heard any reports of injuries. He said he did not yet know how the officer realized the vehicle was stolen. It was not clear Tuesday evening the criminal charges that police had filed against the suspects.

