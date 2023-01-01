Crash leads to OWI arrest for Superior man

Dec. 31—SUPERIOR — A Superior man who was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence following a one-vehicle rollover was bound over for arraignment Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Douglas County Circuit Court.

Norbert John Gall Jr., 60, faces one count of fifth- or sixth-offense operating while intoxicated. A $5,000 cash bond was set for Gall, and he was ordered not to use or possess alcohol and not to operate a motor vehicle unless he has a valid permit or license.

Patrol Sergeant Nick Eastman responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover along East Second Street in the "fill" area, the wetlands near the Nemadji River, at about 5:33 p.m. Dec. 21. The vehicle was in the ditch on the west side of the street, and appeared to have been traveling south on East Second Street before losing control, according to the criminal complaint.

Gall was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He reportedly told Eastman that he had been coming from Hudy's, a bar located in Superior's East End neighborhood. Gall said he had to speed up after entering East Second Street from a side street to avoid another vehicle that came from out of nowhere, and he lost control.

Eastman could smell an odor of alcohol coming from Gall, and the Superior man was driven to the nearby Korner Store for field sobriety tests due to the snow and slippery conditions. Gall reportedly told the sergeant that he had consumed two beers at the bar just before the crash, the complaint said.

Gall exhibited a number of clues that indicate impairment on the tests, and refused a blood draw, the criminal complaint said. A warrant was secured for the blood draw. Results of the blood draw were not included in the criminal complaint.

At the time of the incident, Gall had a restriction on his driving record indicating he was not to drive with a blood alcohol level of more than 0.02, according to the criminal complaint. His criminal history record shows Gall was convicted of operating while intoxicated four times — three times in Minnesota, once in Wisconsin — and was arrested in Colorado for driving while under the influence in 2006, according to the criminal complaint. The most recent incident, in 2008, was out of Columbia County in Wisconsin.

Gall was cited for failure to keep the vehicle under control and refusing to take a test for intoxication, according to online court records.

HIs next court appearance was set for March 31.