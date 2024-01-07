Crash leaves 71-year-old woman and dog dangling over sheer cliff, Hawaii rescuers say

A solo crash left a 71-year-old woman and her dog trapped in a vehicle dangling over a 200-foot drop along a Maui highway, Hawaii rescuers reported.

Rescuers responded just before noon Friday, Jan. 5, to the crash on Kahekili Highway, a Maui County Fire Department news release said.

They found her vehicle hanging off a 200-foot cliff, KHON2 reported.

The overturned vehicle had become tangled in brush, stopping it from going over the edge, rescuers said.

Rescuers used ropes to pull the woman and dog to safety, Hawaii News Now reported.

The Waihee woman declined medical attention, rescuers said. The highway reopened after a short closure.

