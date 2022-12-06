Crash leaves pedestrian dead, Phoenix police investigating

A Phoenix PD vehicle in this December 2021 file photo.

Phoenix police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a man dead on Monday near Seventh Avenue and Illini Street.

Officers responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. on Monday to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a male pedestrian, according to the Phoenix police statement.

The pedestrian involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department, Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

Detectives then took over the investigation to which preliminary information indicates that the male pedestrian was in the roadway when he was struck by vehicle headed south on Seventh Avenue, according to the statement. The driver is not believed to have been impaired.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: fatal hit-and-run leaves one dead phoenix police investigating