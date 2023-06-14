Driver charged with OUI after crash leaves pickup truck lodged under house in Quincy

Authorities are investigating after an alleged drunk driver slammed into a house in Quincy early Wednesday morning and fled the scene.

Sean Lehane, 35, of Quincy, is charged with operating under the influence (liquor), leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Lafayette Street and Furnace Brook Parkway around 1:58 a.m. found a silver pickup truck lodged under part of a home. A preliminary investigation shows the 2016 Ford F150 pickup struck a curb, then the light pole and continued through the homeowner’s fence into the house.

No one in the home was injured during the crash and a building inspector determined the building was safe for the family to remain in for the night.

After slamming into the house, State Police say Lehane got out of the pickup and ran into a wooded area about 200 yards from the scene of the crash. Witnesses told police, who located him using one of their K9 teams.

Officials say Lehane showed signs of impairment, including an odor of alcohol on his breath and bloodshot, glassy eyes.

After refusing to perform a field sobriety test, Lehane was arrested and transported to State Police-South Boston Barracks for booking, according to authorities.

He will be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday afternoon.

Video showed a number of fire trucks and police cruisers at the scene of the wreck.

A Lehane Plumbing logo could also be seen on the side of the truck.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

