Crash at Lohman, Telshor leads to arrest

Note to readers: The Las Cruces Sun-News sometimes omits a defendant's name. We do this because, even though the story is of public interest, we do not intend to follow the case through the judicial system. It would be unfair to the defendant to name them and not follow their case.

LAS CRUCES - One woman was booked into jail Wednesday after police said she caused a crash that injured herself and another at a busy Las Cruces intersection.

The 19-year-old woman was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating drugs or alcohol resulting in bodily harm, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to control speed or use due care.

According to a criminal complaint and statement for a City of Las Cruces spokesperson, the crash occurred around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at the intersection of Telshor Boulevard and Lohman Avenue. The criminal complaint said that the woman was driving west on the eastbound lanes of Lohman Avenue when the crash occurred.

The complaint said that the woman was driving a silver Jeep westbound on the eastbound lanes of Telshor Boulevard when she slammed head-on into a red truck. Both drivers were transported to a Las Cruces hospital and treated for their injuries, according to the criminal complaint. The driver of the pickup truck suffered relatively minor injuries, according to a City spokesperson.

The criminal complaint also said that the 19-year-old woman admitted to smoking cannabis behind the Target on Telshor Boulevard before the crash.

Justin Garcia covers crime, courts and public safety. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com

What else is going on in Las Cruces?

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Crash at Lohman and Telshor leads to arrest