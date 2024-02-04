Crash with multiple vehicles closes I-10 westbound lanes near Ramah exit

(KLFY)– Both of the I-10 westbound lanes near the Ramah exit are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Motorists are told to avoid the area and use U.S. Highway 190 as a detour.

There is no set time for when the roadway will open again. Motorists should expect slow traveling vehicles and delays.

More information will be shared when made available.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.