Crash near Modesto kills two, leaves two more with major injuries

(FOX40.COM) — Two people are dead and two others are dealing with major injuries after a two-vehicle crash happened near Modesto on Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the crash happened at 5:44 p.m. on State Route 132 just west of Gates Road.

An Infiniti heading east on the roadway was approaching Gates Road when officers said it entered westbound traffic and collided with a Chevy Suburban. After the crash took place, the Infiniti caught fire, officials said.

Both people inside of the Infiniti died at the scene, CHP said. The Chevy’s occupants were taken to the hospital where they are dealing with major injuries, but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

SR-132 is currently closed between Gates Road and River Road.

“Motorists are advised to either use Highway 99 or Grayson Road would be best detours. [It] will be closed until approximately 10pm but that is subject to change,” CHP concluded.

