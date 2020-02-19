Crash near Orlando kills 3 members of Massachusetts family; son, 11, on life support

Three members of a Massachusetts family on vacation were killed and five others hospitalized with injuries following a car crash in Florida.

Among the injured are an 11-year-old boy who is on life support.

The Smith and Fay families were traveling together in a van on State Road 429 near Kissimmee, about 20 miles south of Orlando, on Tuesday night when a pickup truck rear-ended their vehicle, causing it to roll over, Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Kim Montes said.

The pickup truck then hit another vehicle. A fourth car was also involved in the crash, Montes said.

Julie Smith, 41, and her 5-year-old daughter Scarlett Smith were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release. Julie Smith's mother, Josephine Fay, 76, also died at the scene.

Shane Smith, 43, who was driving the van, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three other children were also hospitalized: Skylar Smith, 5; Shalie Smith, 10; and Jackson Smith, 11. Montes said Wednesday morning that Jackson was critically injured in the wreck and was on life support.

William Fay, 76, was also in the van and hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities said in the press release that traffic had slowed due to congestion, and they believe the driver of the pickup truck, Lucas Dos Reis Laurindo, 26, failed to slow down.

Dos Reis Laurindo and the drivers from the other two vehicles were not injured. Montes said they do not suspect impairment, and Dos Reis Laurindo is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have so far been filed.

The Smith family is from Whitman, Massachusetts, and the Fay family is from Weymouth.