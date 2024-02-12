Crash with overturned car slows traffic on Interstate 10 near Cathedral City

Traffic was slowed on westbound Interstate 10 on Monday afternoon following a crash near Date Palm Drive.

The crash involved a white sedan that was allegedly speeding when it collided with a big rig and then rolled over, according to California Highway Patrol. The traffic monitoring service SigAlert reported a slowdown that was reducing speeds to around 45 mph between the Date Palm and Gene Autry Trail exits as of 2:30 p.m.

But 20 minutes later, at 2:50 p.m., traffic was back to normal, with SigAlert showing speeds over 70 mph.

CHP did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the crash and if anyone was injured in it.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Rollover crash near Palm Springs slows traffic on Interstate 10