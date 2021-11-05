Crash related to domestic situation

Nov. 4—Law enforcement officers were faced with a motor vehicle crash, an assault and an alleged domestic situation that may or may not have happened when they responded to a property damage crash on Hwy. 70 N. Monday.

Now a Cumberland County sheriff's deputy and a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper are trying to sort through the incident to determine exactly what took place in the 4300 block of Hwy. 70 N. shortly after 8 p.m.

David Eugene England, 68, 9215 Cherokee Trail, is charged with one count of simple assault in connection with the incident. His bond was set at $1,000 and he will appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

Deputy Cpl. Jon Human responded to a reported crash along with Trooper Jack Alderman, Cumberland County Fire Department and Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services and found a man and woman in a vehicle in a gravel area just off the highway.

According to Human's report, the man and woman said after the crash, England arrived on the scene during which a confrontation took place. Isaiah Crockett and Amy England said David England acted aggressive toward the couple and that Crockett was punched in the face. Amy England told deputies when she attempted to intervene, she was thrown to the ground.

England was taken into custody at Dunbar Rd. and Lantana Rd. and was taken to the Justice Center where he was questioned about the incident. England told officers Crockett "was running his mouth" at him and that he told Crockett to "come on."

When Crockett approached, England said he struck Crockett.

The following morning during the investigation, Human wrote that he obtained evidence that Amy England had not been truthful about the events involving her and that no domestic assault on her took place.

This led to the charge of simple assault on Crockett and the decision to not charge David England with domestic assault on Amy England.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com