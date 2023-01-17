Crash report released from car wreck that killed two with Georgia football program

Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and Georgia football player Devin Willock died Sunday after a car crash in Athens.

The crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy early Sunday in Athens came after the 2021 Ford Expedition failed to negotiate a left curve, striking a curb with its front passenger tire, leaving Barnett Shoals Road and ultimately coming up against an apartment unit, according to a crash report released by Athens-Clarke County police Tuesday afternoon.

The Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash Report determined that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash. The posted speed was 40 miles per hour. The investigation is ongoing.

ACC police Lt. Shaun Barnett said that investigation will determine more precise speed from vehicle data and reconstructing the accident scene.

LeCroy was the driver of the vehicle traveling southbound on Barnett Shoals Road prior to Stroud Road when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a Georgia Power pole and another utility pole, cutting them in half, according to the crash report.

The vehicle continued south on the shoulder, striking a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel which caused it to rotate clockwise before it struck another tree with it’s driver’s side. That caused the Expedition to rotate counterclockwise before it rested against the unit at Shoal Creek Apartments.

A parked 2017 Ford transit van at the apartment facing northbound was struck on top of the vehicle. The owner was notified.

Police arrived to the crash scene at 2:55 a.m. Sunday at 930 Barnett Shoals Road, 7 minutes after dispatch and 10 minutes after the estimated crash time, according to the report.

Willock, from New Milford, N.J., was a third-year offensive guard who started two games during the 2022 national championship season. LeCroy was a football recruiting staffer from Toccoa.

Willock, 20, sat in the driver’s side rear passenger seat. He was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report and died at the scene. LeCroy, 24, was taken by ESM to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two others with the football program sustained injuries in the crash.

Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon, 21, who was seated in the passenger front seat, needed a couple of stitches on his forehead, according to his father. He was transported to the hospital. McClendon had declared for the NFL draft Saturday afternoon.

Another recruiting staffer, Victoria “Tory” Bowles, 26, was the rear seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries and was in stable condition, according to Prince Avenue Christian School where she graduated from. She was also taken to Piedmont Athens Regional.

The crash occurred hours after Georgia football celebrated its second straight national championship Saturday with a parade and stadium event.

