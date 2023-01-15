Crash report released for fatal police chase in Osceola County

The crash report has been released on three suspects who fled from Polk County Sheriff’s deputies in a stolen Range Rover that caused a fatal crash early Saturday morning near Poinciana.

At about 1 a.m., deputies were called about a large house party involving over 150 juveniles and adults throughout the street and neighboring yards, a press release said. Deputies learned that the party was advertised on social media.

An ambulance was summoned to transport a heavily intoxicated and impaired individual. Deputies attempted to disperse people and vehicles so that emergency vehicles could have a clear path of travel, Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press conference on Saturday.

The lieutenant on duty parked his agency-issued vehicle and got out to help disperse the crowd and secure the scene. The lieutenant attempted to make contact with a black 2019 Range Rover. The individuals in the vehicle refused to roll down the heavily tinted windows, the release said.

The lieutenant went around the vehicle and noticed that it had a temporary tag that expired in May 2022, Judd said.

As the lieutenant was going to the back of the car to get the tag number, the driver of the vehicle then intentionally sideswiped the lieutenant’s agency vehicle, which was parked in front of the SUV, Judd said. The suspects then fled the area and pulled into a nearby 7-Eleven store on Ronald Reagan Parkway, he said.

The vehicle was spotted by a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the lieutenant reported on the police radio that he suspected that the SUV was stolen, the release said. The deputy entered the convenience store’s parking lot and activated emergency equipment, but the SUV fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

PCSO then initiated a vehicle pursuit, Judd said.

“By now it’s almost 2 o’clock in the morning. The traffic is sparse, we have a very restrictive pursuit policy, but we do allow pursuits if the time, place and location permits such, and it did this morning,” Judd said.

Story continues

The pursuit continued for about 8 miles from Poinciana Parkway and onto Marigold Avenue, in Osceola County, Judd said. The deputy lost sight of the Range Rover as the vehicle exited onto Marigold Avenue. The deputy continued to go in the direction of where he last saw the SUV with his lights activated.

When the deputy arrived at the intersection of Marigold and Peabody Road, the deputy came across a crash caused by the SUV, Judd said.

The suspect changed lanes to go around stopped vehicles at a four-way stop sign, Judd said. The SUV T-boned a Honda Civic at the intersection, he said. The 27-year-old driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Judd said.

The deputy approached the SUV after driving toward the crash and the suspects began to flee from the vehicle. The deputy, along with backup deputies, began to pursue them.

The deputy arrested one of the suspects who had been in the Range Rover, and deputies who arrived as backup arrested the two others. The sheriff’s office believes that there may be a fourth suspect, the report said.

Detectives and troopers are still trying to determine who was driving the Range Rover, which has been confirmed stolen out of Martin County in September 2022, the report said. The vehicle hasn’t been searched or inventoried yet, but there was a firearm in plain sight inside of the SUV, the release said.

The suspects are Jarquez Malique Page, 23, and Angel Burgos Rosello, 31, both of North Carolina, and Alaric Shango McFarlane, 20, of Kissimmee, according to the release. All three suspects face multiple charges from the Florida Highway Patrol and PCSO, the release said.

FHP is investigating the traffic crash on Marigold Avenue.

PCSO is investigating the open house party and the crash caused by the suspect ramming the PCSO vehicle at that scene. They have arrested three people so far.

The suspects are Dovensky Delpe, 21, and Melissa Martin, 17. They have both been charged with hosting an open house party, according to the release.

Deputies also arrested Mayra Tirado, 18, for battery on a law enforcement officer, which occurred on the scene of the house party, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.