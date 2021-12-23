Crash reported after high-speed chase in Ceres. Subjects sought after ‘violent felony’

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a high-speed chase led to a crash in Ceres on Thursday.

According to an alert issued by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating a traffic collision “which took place at the culmination of a law enforcement vehicle pursuit” in the area of East Whitmore Avenue and Blaker Road.

According to the sheriff’s department, the car and the people inside it were wanted for questioning “in a prior violent felony from earlier in the year by the Modesto Police Department”. The nature of the earlier case was not immediately clear.

Ceres Police Sgt. Trenton Johnson said at the scene the incident started as a vehicle pursuit by sheriff’s deputies that came down Whitmore around 1:30. p.m.

The car being chased collided with another vehicle at the intersection with Blaker Road.

Several ambulances were called to the scene and the people in the crash, which Johnson said included several children, were being evaluated by medical personnel. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

The driver of the car being chased was taken into custody at the scene.

The sheriff’s office, Ceres Police and Modesto Police are involved in the investigation. Ceres police is handling the traffic accident portion of the case; Johnson said they hope to have the road open within a couple of hours.

We will have more on this story later today.