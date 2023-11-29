Crash restricts traffic on I-270

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed two lanes of Interstate 270 in Gahanna Tuesday night.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the two right lanes of I-270 southbound between State Route 62 and North Hamilton Road are blocked due to the crash as of 9:55 p.m.

The Gahanna Police Department, on its Facebook page, urged motorists to avoid the area as there was a large police and fire department presence at the scene.

Details on injuries or what caused the crash were not immediately available. There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

