Crash on Route 202 injures five in Northlandz parking lot

FLEMINGTON - Police are continuing to investigate an accident involving a car that went airborne on Route 202, landing atop other cars in the Northandz parking lot Saturday. The crash resulted in injuries to five people.

According to Raritan Police Lt. Scott D. Nelson at 2:14 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 202 South. A car had exited the southbound lane of the highway, went airborne, and struck several vehicles in the parking lot of Northlandz, causing injuries to five, with the entrapment of one person.

Northlandz is the world's largest model train museum and a popular tourist attraction. The venue, which first opened in 1996, was renovated and held a grand re-opening in 2019 after new owner Tariq Sohail took over from founder Bruce Williams Zaccagnino. The site features more than 100 trains and 1,200 miniature structures as well as a doll collection with more than 200 historic dolls, an 1890s' replica steam train and a 2,000-pipe organ.

A 59-year-old Connecticut man was issued traffic summonses for failure to maintain lane and careless driving.

Northlandz is the world's largest model train museum.

One adult and three juveniles were taken by ambulance to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. Another adult was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital by New Jersey State Police NorthStar helicopter.

More: Northlandz, Flemington's 'wonder of the world,' reopens after renovations by new owner

Raritan Township Police along with Flemington Borough Police, New Jersey State Police, Flemington-Raritan Rescue Squad, Whitehouse Rescue Squad, Hunterdon Medical Center Paramedics, Raritan Township Fire Company and Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene to provide aid and investigative services.

The investigation is ongoing, Nielson said.

No criminal charges have been filed in this matter, at this time, he said.

email: cmakin@gannettnj.com

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter for MyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network. Contact: Cmakin@gannettnj.com or @CherylMakin. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Crash on Route 202 injures five in Northlandz parking lot