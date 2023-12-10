Crash in Saddle Brook results in injuries, DWI arrest of Teaneck man

A Ford pickup truck overturned, and a Honda Civic crashed into a guardrail on I-80 in Saddle Brook Sunday that resulted in injuries. A 22-year-old from Teaneck was arrested on a charge of DWI.

State troopers arrived at the early morning scene in Saddle Brook at 3:19 a.m., according to Sgt. Charles Marchan of the New Jersey State Police.

The Honda Civic and the Ford F-150 pickup truck had been traveling east on I-80, according to a preliminary investigation. In the area of milepost 62.4, the Ford rear-ended the Honda, causing the Honda to strike the right guardrail and the Ford to overturn. The pickup came to rest on the ramp to exit 62B, Marchan said.

The occupants of the Ford were transported to an area hospital with injuries. The driver, Pedro Ramirez Mejia, 22, of Teaneck, was arrested for DWI.

