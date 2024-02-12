Crash sends biker flying through the air and into a pedestrian, Florida troopers say

A motorcyclist died under unusual circumstances when he flew off his bike and into a woman walking along a sidewalk, according to Florida investigators.

The pedestrian survived.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, at the entrance of the Winterbrook subdivision, a gated community northeast of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a report.

The identity of the 63-year-old biker has not been released.

Investigators say he was driving a 2009 Harley-Davidson “when he failed to negotiate a curve,” hit a curb and ran off the road.

The collision threw him into the air and he came to a stop after striking a 23-year-old woman, officials said.

She suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The biker was declared dead at the scene. Investigators did not say whether he died as a result of hitting the pedestrian or due to some other crash-related injury.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

3 people die when stolen patrol car crashes in 100-mph chase, Florida sheriff says

Girl’s seat choice proves life-saving when tire crushes windshield, Florida cops say

Driver flees ambulance crash, then runs into bus full of students, Florida cops say