The crash seriously injured his 10-year-old son. Now he'll serve 15 years at the ACI.

PROVIDENCE – A Cranston man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a drunken crash in Cranston that seriously injured his 10-year-old son and another passenger, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Wednesday.

Glenn Teolis, 52, was found guilty after a jury trial in November of two counts of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of felony reckless driving, Neronha said in a press release.

The driver had driven recklessly before

Teolis was previously convicted of reckless driving in 2002 and 2008, according to Neronha.

Before the crash on March 31, 2019, Teolis flew to Rhode Island from Florida, where he was living, to visit his son. With his son and a 21-year-old co-worker, Teolis then visited "multiple bars" in East Greenwich and drank "multiple alcoholic beverages," Neronha said.

The car travels 100 mph on I-295

After leaving a bar at about 8:30 p.m., Teolis drove his 2018 Nissan Altima at speeds of 100 mph on Interstate 295 North and traveled in the breakdown lane to pass vehicles, Neronha said. He refused his passengers' "multiple" requests to slow down and stop, Neronha said.

At about 8:45 p.m., the car reached a "slight curve" on Olney Arnold Road and Teolis lost control of the vehicle, going off the road, crossing a driveway and wrapping the car around a big tree, Neronha said. The car had been traveling 75 mph, according to its vehicle sensors, and Teolis didn't hit the brakes before hitting the tree, Neronha said. The speed limit there is 25 mph.

Superior Court Judge Stephen P. Nugent last Thursday sentenced Teolis to 25 years, with 15 years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions. He also fined him $10,000 and ordered alcohol counseling and treatment. Nugent also imposed a 5-year loss of license upon Teolis's release from the ACI.

Special Assistant Attorney General Stephen A. Regine and Cranston Police Inspector David Boucher led the investigation and prosecution of the case, Neronha said.

