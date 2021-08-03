Crash after shooting sends 4 to hospital in Kansas City; hours-long standoff ends

A vehicle fleeing from shooting suspects crashed Tuesday in Kansas City, sending four people to hospitals, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to the area of East Truman Road and Bennington Avenue, where they received separate calls about a shooting and a two-vehicle crash, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

One vehicle carrying a woman and a child had been struck by gunfire, police said. Neither were shot but they suffered injuries from the wreck considered to be not life threatening. Both were taken in stable condition to hospitals.

Detectives believe the vehicle crashed as the victims were trying to flee from the shooting suspects.

In the other vehicle, police found two people suffering from injuries considered to be life threatening. They were not involved in the shooting, police said. Both were listed in critical condition.

After getting suspect information, police drove southwest to a townhouse in the 2000 block of Park Tower Drive, said Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman. Two people came out of the residence there.

Because additional people could have been inside the townhouse, police called out tactical resources and initiated a standoff. Hours later, about 3 p.m., officers entered the townhouse and did not find any other people.

No suspect information had been released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives continued to investigate the shooting.