Crash shuts down I-77 North in Iredell County: NCDOT

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Interstate 77 northbound near Cornelius Road is closed due to a crash Sunday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

This is on the outskirts of Mooresville. Officials say all northbound lanes are closed past Exit 36 for W. Plaza Drive and River Highway (NC-150).

The wreck was first reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 21. The interstate is expected to reopen sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Drivers are asked to take Exit 36 for NC-150, turn right onto NC-150 East (W. Plaza Drive), continue east on NC-150 to US-21, turn right onto US-21 North (Charlotte Highway), and continue north on US-21 to reaccess I-77.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash. Queen City News has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story ; check back for updates

