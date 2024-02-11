Crash shuts down I-95 near Fort Lauderdale airport early Sunday

Southbound lanes on Interstate 95 near the Marina Mile exit in Fort Lauderdale are closed after a multi-car crash early Sunday morning.

Traffic is being diverted to Interstate 595. Authorities have not announced a reopening time.

At 4:06 a.m. Sunday, a car was traveling south on I-95 north of State Road 84 when the driver lost control and began veering southeast, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The car collided with the concrete median wall and came to rest facing west, blocking the inside center and outside center southbound lanes.

A second vehicle was traveling south in the outside center lane approaching the first car. The second driver crashed into the first car and came to rest facing southwest while blocking the outside lane of southbound 95.

Four other cars also crashed in different spots at the scene or nearby, FHP said.

Investigators are at the scene.