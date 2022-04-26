1 person flown to hospital after crash along I-79 in Butler County

One person was flown to a hospital after a crash along Interstate 79 in Butler County.

911 dispatchers said the crash happened near mile marker 87.6 in Jackson Township. This is between Portersville and Zelienople.

We had a crew on the scene, and it appeared as if a pickup truck and a dump truck were involved in the crash.

The southbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.

