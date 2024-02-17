Crash shuts down portion of Pennsylvania Turnpike

(WHTM) — A crash has closed all lanes of the eastbound side of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, also known as Interstate 76, in Cumberland County.

According to the Turnpike, the crash is near mile marker 235.5, just past the Gettysburg Pike exit, and occured around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The left lane is blocked westbound and I-76 East is closed between Carlisle Exit #226 and Gettysburg Pike Exit #236.

If coming from Carlisle eastbound to Gettysburg Pike, the turnpike recommends the following detour:

US 11 North (1 mile)

I-81 North (7.9 miles)

PA 581 East (5.1 miles)

US 15 South (3.4 miles)

Enter PA Turnpike at Gettysburg Pike Interchange #236

No word on when the road will reopen at this time.

