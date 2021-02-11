A 21-year-old had a flat tire on I-95 in Pompano Beach. She was killed by a pickup truck
A 21-year-old woman from Virginia was struck and killed after her car got a flat tire on Interstate 95 in North Broward early Thursday, troopers said.
The woman was driving north on I-95 just south of Copans Road in Pompano Beach when she had to pull over onto the right shoulder because of the flat. She then tried to cross the road from east to west.
That’s when the Florida Highway Patrol says she was struck by a pickup truck in the third lane from the center. The tragedy happened around 4 a.m. She was then taken to Broward Health North, where she later died from her injuries.
All of the northbound lanes in the area were shut down for hours during the investigation and sent traffic into gridlock during the morning rush hour.
Troopers say the woman is from Chesapeake, Virginia. Her name will not be disclosed until her family is notified.
The 37-year-old Fort Lauderdale driver who struck her remained at the scene and was not injured, troopers said. FHP spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes declined to release the driver’s name, citing the case’s pending investigation.
Reyes also said that the driver is not being treated as a suspect because the 21-year-old woman was attempting to cross the highway, which is considered a traffic infraction in the state.