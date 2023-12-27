Crash snarls traffic on southbound SR 167 in Kent
A crash on southbound State Route 167 is slowing traffic in Kent.
The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash just south of State Route 516 at 6 a.m.
Initially, all lanes were blocked but by around 6:45 a.m., at least one lane reopened.
Washington State Patrol troopers and emergency crews are at the scene.
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 27, 2023