Crash in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
Crash in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
Crash in southeast Albuquerque leaves one dead
A movie titled “Ferrari,” for some, has to be less about a character named Ferrari and way more about Ferraris. The movie used hundreds of them.
Tesla will issue an OTA software fix for an issue that could cause the doors to unlock in a collision.
More than 68,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
I'll be home for Christmas — but I'm booking a hotel: Why being a houseguest can bring anxiety.
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
It promises to work its magic in just eight seconds — smoother locks await.
The European Super League's revival attempt, following a Thursday court ruling against UEFA and FIFA, faces challenges as the court's decision does not guarantee approval for the league.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.
Bobby Kotick will officially step down as CEO of Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder and former CEO of electric truck startup Nikola, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for securities fraud. The sentence, by Judge Edgardo Ramos in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, caps a multi-year saga that at one point sent Nikola stock soaring 83% only to come crashing down months later over accusations of fraud and canceled contracts. The sentencing hearing comes after four separate delays, during which Milton has remained free under a $100 million bond.
You can never be too prepared when you're away from home — take it from a professional jetsetter.
Adobe's $20 billion mega-bid to buy rival Figma is now officially dead, after the companies said today that regulatory pushback in Europe had caused them to put an end to the acquisition plans. "Although both companies continue to believe in the merits and procompetitive benefits of the combination, Adobe and Figma mutually agreed to terminate the transaction based on a joint assessment that there is no clear path to receive necessary regulatory approvals from the European Commission and the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority," the companies wrote in a press release today. First announced in September last year, the deal was always going to attract regulatory scrutiny due to the size of the transaction and the fact that it took one of Adobe's major rivals out of the picture.
Jorge Martin dives into how Rachaad White has gone from mid-round draft pick to a key to fantasy playoff success.
This week: Google’s Gemini is the biggest threat yet to ChatGPT, Microsoft upgrades its chatbot, too, Lenovo’s huge handheld PC is here
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.
Your guide to emergency roadside assistance, including who needs emergency roadside assistance, what roadside plans cover, and who offers roadside services
Matthew Perry's cause of death has been determined months after his unexpected passing on Oct. 28.