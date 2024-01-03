Crash splits car in half, closes road for hours in Anderson Township

All lanes of Beechmont Avenue are closed from Five Mile to Salem roads following a crash in Anderson Township Wednesday afternoon.

An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash caused a car to split in two Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Anderson Township on Beechmont Avenue at Five Mile Road.

All lanes of Beechmont Avenue have reopened after being closed from Five Mile to Salem roads for approximately three hours, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s vehicle was on the scene.

Details as to what happened and who is involved are unknown at this time.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Road reopens after car splits in half in Anderson Township crash