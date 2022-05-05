150 pounds of pot found after chase ends in crash near downtown Lubbock

A multi-agency pursuit ended in a crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of Avenue Q.

A pursuit that began in Shallowater ended in a crash Thursday afternoon near downtown Lubbock and involved an SUV loaded with about 150 pounds of marijuana, according to Texas Department of Public safety officials.

A portion of Avenue Q near downtown Lubbock was closed much of Thursday afternoon due to the crash stemming from the chase that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

One person was arrested and two suspects are still on the loose, according to a DPS news release.

Neither the arrested person nor the charges against them were identified in the release.

The chase began about 3:40 p.m. when a DPS trooper saw a White Dodge SUV on U.S. 84 at Shallowater committing a traffic violation. The trooper initiated a traffic stop and the SUV stopped at a business, the release states.

However, as the trooper approached the SUV it sped off and the trooper chased the SUV into Lubbock.

The chase continued southbound on Avenue Q and ended when the Dodge SUV struck a maroon Jeep SUV near the 15th Street intersection. The driver of the Jeep SUV refused medical attention at the scene, the release states.

Three people exited the Dodge SUV and one person was captured while the other two escaped. A search of the Dodge SUV yielded about 150 pounds of marijuana.

The vehicle chase left the white SUV disabled in the 1600 block of Avenue Q and the maroon SUV disabled in the 1400 block of Avenue Q

Traffic north of 19th Street and south of Broadway was being diverted off of Avenue Q. Debris from the vehicles was scattered across several blocks.

The captured suspect is being treated at University Medical Center in Lubbock for injuries suffered while fleeing, the release states.

DPS troopers, Lubbock Police, and Lubbock County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the remaining suspects.

A multi-agency pursuit ended in a crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of Avenue Q.

A multi-agency pursuit ended in a crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday afternoon in the 1400 block of Avenue Q.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Crash stemming from chase closes Avenue Q near downtown Lubbock